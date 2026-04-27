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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CM Omar invites private investment to boost higher education in J&K

CM Omar invites private investment to boost higher education in J&K

Highlights opportunities created by the recently notified J&K Private University Act

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah takes part in the TCS World 10K Marathon in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI
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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday interacted with a delegation of education sector representatives in Bengaluru, highlighting the opportunities created by the recently notified J&K Private University Act.
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Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq, senior officers and several education representatives were present during the interaction.

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During the meeting, the Chief Minister invited institutions to invest in the higher education sector and partner in positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant academic hub.

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The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, was passed by the Legislative Assembly during the recent Budget Session. Cutting across party lines, the legislation was widely hailed as a landmark step in the history of higher education in the Union Territory. The Bill has since received assent from the Lieutenant Governor, becoming an Act.

Highlighting the significance of the new framework, the Chief Minister said it opens up substantial opportunities for reputed institutions to establish campuses in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering a modern, inclusive and globally competitive higher education ecosystem.

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Emphasising the government’s commitment to facilitating quality investments in the education sector, he invited leading institutions to partner in shaping the region’s academic future. He reiterated that the administration is focused on providing a transparent, enabling and investor-friendly environment aimed at attracting students, scholars and research collaborations from across the country and beyond.

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