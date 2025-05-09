CM Omar meets officials from border dists

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday held a meeting with deputy commissioners from border districts of the state to assess the ground situation in the wake of the cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops.

Abdullah had chaired a similar meeting on Wednesday to assess the preparedness of the government along the Line of Control and border areas of the Union Territory.

In a post on X on Thursday, Abdullah said, "Held another meeting today with deputy commissioners of border districts to assess the ground situation. Coordinated efforts are being made to ensure seamless provision of essential facilities".

He said adequate medical facilities and staff are being mobilised to provide timely care to those in need.

On Wednesday, Abdullah said, "Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges".

The review meeting was held against the backdrop of Pakistan's indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes in the neighbouring country to target the terror infrastructure there.