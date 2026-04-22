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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CM Omar unveils ‘Shishur’ tourism magazine

CM Omar unveils ‘Shishur’ tourism magazine

The latest issue highlights the winter landscape of Jammu and Kashmir

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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J&K CM Omar Abdullah flags off 7 ambulances and healthcare equipment from the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Tuesday. ANI
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday unveiled the January–March 2026 edition of ‘Six Seasons – Shishur (Severe Cold)’, a magazine published by the Tourism Department, at the Civil Secretariat.

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The latest issue, themed Shishur, highlights the winter landscape of Jammu and Kashmir and showcases key tourism initiatives undertaken during the period. The publication has been compiled by the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir.

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The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Ashish Chandra Verma, Director Information Shreya Singhal, Director Tourism Kashmir Syed Qamar Sajjad, Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta, and other senior officials.

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The magazine features curated stories on prominent tourist destinations, coverage of international events organised by the department, annual conventions of travel, trade and hospitality bodies, participation in major travel marts and outreach programmes led by the Chief Minister.

Appreciating the initiative, the Chief Minister commended the Tourism Department for its efforts, noting that such publications play an important role in showcasing the region’s tourism potential and strengthening its global outreach.

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Omar flags off ambulances for various dists

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday flagged off ambulances and healthcare equipment for various districts, saying the move is aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare access in underserved areas of the Union Territory.

“Chief Minister (Abdullah) today flagged off seven ambulances and healthcare equipment from Civil Secretariat, Jammu for various districts across J&K under J&K SPDC’s CSR initiative,” the Office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

He said the initiative is intended to enhance emergency medical response, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo was also present on the occasion.

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