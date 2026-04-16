CM Omar unveils War Memorial at J&K Light Infantry centre

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday unveiled the renovated War Memorial at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) centre here.

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The renovated war memorial of the JAKLI Regiment at Rangreth near the Old Airfield Srinagar was unveiled on the regiment’s 78th Raising Day.

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“I am thankful to the regiment for giving me the opportunity to hand over this memorial. I pray that they stay safe and continue their good work,” Abdullah said after the ceremony.

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The JAKLI regimental centre was founded on April 15, 1948 at Haft Chinar here and it was shifted to Rangreth in 1993.

The regimental centre is recognised as one of the best training centres of the Army where a rigorous nine-month training programme, including field craft, weapon handling, and physical training, is conducted for recruits.