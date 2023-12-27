Coaching for CBSE board exams begins

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

To empower students for the upcoming CBSE board examinations, the Directorate of School Education Department, Ladakh, initiated a 45-days winter coaching programme.

Director of School Education, Tsering Paldan, inaugurated the coaching session on the campus of Government High School, Housing Colony, Leh.

The programme is specifically designed to benefit class 10 and 12 students across 24 coaching centres located in Nubra, Khaltse, Changthang, Kharu and Leh zone.

The inauguration ceremony for the 45-day residential winter coaching session in Leh took place amidst a huge gathering of educational luminaries, including principals, headmasters, teaching staff, village representatives, and students.

Chief Education Officer, Leh, SD Namgail, District Education Planning Officer Sonam Wangchuk and Zonal Education Planning Officer Chamba Stantar were present to encourage and support the students embarking on this intensive academic journey.

