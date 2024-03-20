Code violators to face the music: CEO

IANS

Jammu, March 19

J&K's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole on Tuesday asserted that any violation of the model code of conduct would attract appropriate action. He assured the people of free, fair and fearless elections in the UT. Talking to mediapersons, the CEO said, “Coming up with provocative and inflammatory statements to cause mutual hatred, disharmony or ill will among public, including inciting them against the nation, use of intemperate and abusive language... utterances intending to incite mutual hatred, disharmony and aggravate differences between various political parties and classes of citizens on the grounds of religion, caste, community, etc., is not permitted.”

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the commission had observed in the past the plummeting levels of political speeches against judiciary, integrity of nation, religion, caste, etc. by various political party leaders, candidates or any other person/group of organisation despite commission having issued guidelines/advisory to all. “Action can be initiated under various laws like Section 125 of the RP Act, 1951, Section 153B of the IPC, which safeguards the interests of national integration by providing punishment against imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration and under Section 153A of the IPC, which deals with the offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony,” he added.

