Code violators to face the music: CEO

Jammu, March 19
J&K's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole on Tuesday asserted that any violation of the model code of conduct would attract appropriate action. He assured the people of free, fair and fearless elections in the UT. Talking to mediapersons, the CEO said, “Coming up with provocative and inflammatory statements to cause mutual hatred, disharmony or ill will among public, including inciting them against the nation, use of intemperate and abusive language... utterances intending to incite mutual hatred, disharmony and aggravate differences between various political parties and classes of citizens on the grounds of religion, caste, community, etc., is not permitted.”
According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the commission had observed in the past the plummeting levels of political speeches against judiciary, integrity of nation, religion, caste, etc. by various political party leaders, candidates or any other person/group of organisation despite commission having issued guidelines/advisory to all. “Action can be initiated under various laws like Section 125 of the RP Act, 1951, Section 153B of the IPC, which safeguards the interests of national integration by providing punishment against imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration and under Section 153A of the IPC, which deals with the offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...