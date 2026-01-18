Cold conditions intensify in Kashmir; IMD forecasts spells of wet weather

Cold conditions tightened grip over Kashmir as the minimum temperatures plunged across the valley, with Sonamarg the coldest recorded place in the valley, officials said on Sunday.

The meteorological department has forecast spells of wet weather, especially in the higher reaches of the valley over the next few days.

Officials said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius while Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, which received moderate snowfall on Friday, recorded a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Shopian in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg tourist resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district registered a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, saw the minimum settle at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, they added.

The Kashmir Valley is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest winter period, during which night temperatures frequently plunge several degrees below the freezing point, and chances of snowfall are the highest.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 last year, will end on January 30, followed by ‘Chilla Khurd’ and ‘Chillai Bachha’.

The Meteorological Department has said back-to-back western disturbances would impact Kashmir, causing wet spells over the next few days.

Light snow at isolated higher reaches is possible on Saturday and Sunday, while light to moderate rain/snow is likely on January 19 and 20, it said.

The MeT office said there is a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 21, following which light to moderate rain or snow is likely till January 25. A few districts of the Chenab valley, Pir-Panjal range and south Kashmir districts might get heavy rain or snow from January 23 to 24.