Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cold conditions prevail in Kashmir; Sonamarg coldest place with low of minus 11.2°C

Cold conditions prevail in Kashmir; Sonamarg coldest place with low of minus 11.2°C

Many places, including Srinagar, record warmer-than-expected night temperatures

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 12:44 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A security personnel keeps vigil in a snow-covered area after fresh snowfall, in Shopian, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall as a western disturbance affected the region. (PTI Photo)
Kashmir reeled under cold conditions as the night temperature settled several degrees below the freezing point at most places, officials said on Thursday.

However, many places, including Srinagar, recorded warmer-than-expected night temperatures.

The minimum in the city settled at minus 0.6, down from the previous night’s 0.1°C. The night temperature was 0.3 degrees above the seasonal normal.

Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a low of minus 11.2°C, down from the previous night’s minus 9.8°C, the officials said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district registered a low of minus 9, while the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, settled at zero degrees, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6°C and Kupwara minus 3.5°C, they added.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day period of extreme cold during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point, and the chances of snowfall are the highest, is about to end.

‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, which began on December 21 last year, ends on January 30.

However, cold conditions continue even after that. ‘Chillai-Kalan’ is followed by a 20-day ‘Chillai Khurd’ (small cold) and 10-day ‘Chillai Bachha’ (baby cold)

The Meteorological Department has said the weather would remain cloudy but dry after till January 31.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the region on February 1, which could bring another spell of wet weather, it said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

