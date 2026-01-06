DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cold conditions return to Kashmir with light snowfall in higher reaches

Cold conditions return to Kashmir with light snowfall in higher reaches

At -8.6°C, Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:19 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man sits next to a small fire on a winter day in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI
Advertisement

Light snowfall was recorded in a few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, causing night temperatures to drop and bringing back cold conditions to the region, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night with a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, they said.

Advertisement

Under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, there was light snowfall in a few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the Mughal Road and the upper areas of Ganderbal, on Monday night, the officials said. They said the minimum temperatures at most places in Kashmir dipped last night.

Advertisement

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

In south Kashmir's tourist resort of Pahalgam, the mercury settled at a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town of the Valley, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The region is currently in the midst of 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a 40-day period of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point and chances of snowfall are the highest.

The plains of the Valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department has said there is a possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir during the day.

After that, the weather is likely to remain dry but cloudy till January 20.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts