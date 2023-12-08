Cold wave tightens grip on Valley as Srinagar shivers at -2.6°C

PTI

Srinagar, December 7

Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as the cold conditions intensified in Kashmir and the minimum temperature across the Valley settled below the freezing point, officials said on Thursday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

It was the coldest night of the season so far in the city, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, saw the minimum settling at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, they said.

It was the coldest area in the Valley on Wednesday night.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said. Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy, but mainly dry till December 11 and there would be a fall in the night temperature by a few degrees.

From December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT Office said.

