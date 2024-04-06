Command and control centre set up at CEO office

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

The office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, has established a Command and Control Centre at Nirvachan Bhawan, Jammu, to keep a check on cases of paid and fake news in the Union Territory during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The centre has been equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and functions round-the-clock, ensuring strict and prompt action against any suspected case of fake or paid news.

“This centre will serve as the nerve centre for general elections, further strengthening the monitoring mechanism. It is currently monitoring around 21 national TV channels and 6 local TV channels and any attempt to spread false information will be dealt with swiftly and firmly,” an official said. The centre is also keeping a strict vigil on social media channels and accounts to keep a check on spread of fake news.

