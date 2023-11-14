Commander meets jawans in Akhnoor

Jammu, November 13
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command visited forward areas in Akhnoor of Jammu district to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.
“The Army Commander interacted with veterans, personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and achievers and felicitated them with commendation cards for their exceptional work and devotion to duty,” a spokesperson of the Army said.
