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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Commercial van veers off road in Poonch; 6 killed, 3 injured

Commercial van veers off road in Poonch; 6 killed, 3 injured

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Police officials and others stand near an ambulance at a hospital as the injured being shifted following a road accident at Surankote in Poonch on Wednesday. ANI
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Six people lost their lives and three others were injured in an accident when a commercial van lost control and veered off the road in Poonch district on Wednesday evening.

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The accident took place around 5.30 pm when the vehicle bearing registration number JK20A-8702 met veered off the road.

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The incident took place at Shiendara village in Surankote of the border district. The Eeco van — in which eight passengers besides the driver were there — was travelling to Seri Chowana village. The driver was also killed.

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As per the initial reports, the driver was not able to negotiate a sharp curve and the van plunged onto a lower, narrow road.

Six persons, including two women and four men, were killed and three others, including a child, were left injured. The police informed that as the child suffered head injuries, the child was referred to Government Medical College, Jammu, for specialised treatment.

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Soon after the incident, locals gathered and started moving the bodies and the injured to the district hospital in Poonch. The police and local administration were informed who sent ambulances to the spot to fasten the evacuation of those who had survived.

The deceased included Mohd Shafiq (32), Nazakat Hussain (34), Sheraz Ahmed (30), Musarat Naz (19), Mohd Fareed (21), Zulfat Bi (25), all residents of Seri Chowana. The injured include Mohd Amin (30), Irshan Ahmed (5) and Tahir Ahmed (25).

Some reports suggested that the commercial vehicle did not have a valid permit to ply on the route. However, these allegations were not confirmed. Locals informed that the condition of roads in the area, where the incident took place, is deplorable.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a statement said, “Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Poonch. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Have directed the district administration to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected”.

The CM’s office in a statement on X stated: The Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Surankote, Poonch, which claimed six lives and left several others injured. He has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. The Chief Minister’s Office is in constant touch with the authorities concerned to extend all possible assistance.

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