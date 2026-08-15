'PoK would have joined J&K if...': Omar Abdullah in statehood pitch on Independence Day

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his government is committed to restoring the statehood and other constitutional guarantees to Jammu and Kashmir, which were revoked in August 2019.

Advertisement

He also spoke on the protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to say that his party's forebears were right in fighting off the tribal invasion after Independence.

Advertisement

"I want to assure the people that we are for you; we will continue to represent you and work to bring Jammu and Kashmir to the level envisioned by the people who fought for freedom and were martyred," Abdullah said in his Independence speech at Bakshi Stadium here.

Advertisement

"To honour that martyrdom, we will realise the dreams they left us as their legacy whether it is getting back the special status, restoring constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir, regaining statehood, or leading a new era of progress," he added.

Referring to the protests in PoJK, the chief minister said the situation vindicated the National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his colleagues' decision to fight the Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in 1947.

Advertisement

"When I see the situation across the border, I realise that our ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' (Attackers beware, Kashmiris are prepared) were right," he said.

Master Abdul Aziz, the NC leader, was killed in Muzaffarabad for trying to stop the attack, he said.

Abdullah also said the people in PoJK would have been fighting to join Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre had not revoked the special constitutional guarantees in 2019.

"Today, when we look at that part of Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC, there is pain, sorrow, and worry. In my place, I have the realisation that perhaps if our conditions had not been changed in 2019, the people of that part of Jammu and Kashmir would today be protesting to reconnect with us.

"That part of Jammu and Kashmir is ours. We consider those people as our own. Seats are still kept for them in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly with the hope that one day those people will be able to use those empty seats," he said.

Abdullah termed democracy and federalism as the two biggest strengths of India.

"Protecting democracy at all costs, strengthening democracy at all costs, keeping democracy alive at all costs, this is our huge responsibility," he said.

The chief minister said India is a union of states not just on paper but also in spirit.

"When we talk about federalism, strengthening that federalism starts from Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever was snatched from us should be returned so that this federalism and identity are not just in words, but put into practice," he said.

Abdullah said, however, strengthening federalism does not mean just turning a union territory into a state, but rather strengthening the states.

"When central agencies start interfering in the affairs of states, federalism suffers. When the powers of a state are eroded, hollowed out, and used by central agencies, federalism suffers, and the result is often seen on the streets," he said.

Abdullah said the recent student protests on the streets of Delhi were the result of this very issue.

"Under our federal structure, education and health were both responsibilities of the state... But the exam pattern was changed. Exams like NEET, NTA, and JEE were created, and the right of states to give admissions to medical and engineering colleges was taken away. The result was protests and movements in Delhi against this very sequence," he said.

The chief minister said it is fine to hold national exams for national institutions, but states must have the right to conduct exams for their institutions.

He said youth were forced to come out to the streets because of allegations of fraud in recruitment exams in J-K as well.

"The truth is that destroying credibility from a thing or a system is a matter of minutes, but re-establishing credibility takes years," he said.

Abdullah said that in a democracy, the government, the opposition and the media all play very important roles.

"The government's job is to work; the opposition's job is to make the government accountable both inside the assembly and outside; and the media's job is to make both accountable," he said.

However, the biggest role belongs to the government, the NC leader asserted. "The opposition cannot step back from its responsibilities either, and this must be put into practice, not just said in words," he added.