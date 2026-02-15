Committed to wipe out all forms of terrorism from nation: CRPF DG

On the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, said on Saturday that the force remains committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Singh laid a wreath at the Shahid Smarak in Lethpora, Pulwama, on behalf of the entire CRPF. In 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy bus at Lethpora. The attack prompted a strong response from India, which carried out strikes on terror camps across the border.

Recalling the tragic day, Singh said, “On this day in 2019, we lost our 40 brave men. Today, we are gathered here to pay our respects to all of them.”

He said the CRPF has extended various forms of assistance to the families of the martyrs. “So far, 19 families have been allotted houses. Many families have been provided land in coordination with local governments. The CRPF and its Family Welfare Organisation are bearing the educational expenses of their children,” he said, adding that each family has received financial assistance ranging from Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 3 crore from the government. “On behalf of the CRPF, I would like to assure all the families that we stand with them at all times,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in from across the country in memory of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the brave personnel, saying their “devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the fallen soldiers. “I pay homage to the brave soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack, remembering their valour. Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, and India is firmly determined to eradicate it completely,” he said.

Shah said the country will always remain “indebted to the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our security forces and security agencies that confront terrorism.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid “humble tributes to the valiant martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019.”

“Their unwavering commitment, unparalleled bravery and selfless service to the motherland will forever inspire every citizen,” he said in a post on X.