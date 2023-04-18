Committees to monitor de-addiction centres

Jammu, April 17
The J&K administration has accorded sanction to constitute district-level committees for monitoring the drug de-addiction centres.
The committees will comprise additional deputy commissioner as chairman, district social welfare officer as member secretary, chief medical officer, representative of the SSP (not below the rank of DSP), and medical officer trained in mental health.
As per an official order, the work of the committees will be inspecting private drug de-addiction centres running in each district and submitting recommendations to the divisional-level monitoring committees on monthly basis.
“Advising various stakeholders from time to time for implementing the drug de-addiction policy on ground and organising awareness campaigns about the habit-forming drugs,” the order stated.
It further read, “The Home Department, Health and Medical Education Department and the Social Welfare Department shall continuously monitor the functioning of these committees at their level and submit a monthly report in the matter along with recommendation for corrective action.”
