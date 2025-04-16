“The voice of the common man must reach, and be heard by the courts,” says Chief Justice Arun Palli. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court today.

Setting the tone for a tenure anchored in accessibility, empathy and institutional reform, Chief Justice Palli said it is imperative to accord equal space and attention to those who lack the means or the legal vocabulary to press their case, in a system where seasoned litigants often came equipped with legal counsel and resources.

“It is essential to ensure that justice does not merely respond to the loudest voices, but to the most unheard,” Chief Justice Palli said, affirming that the judiciary must reflect the constitutional commitment to equality in both letter and spirit.

Advertisement

As Chief Justice Palli spoke, it became apparent that access to justice for him is not a technical provision but a lived principle — one that requires active and continuous effort.

Chief Justice Palli asserted the institution must create conditions where even the humblest citizen walks into a courtroom with the faith that their concerns will receive a fair hearing. “Justice must be a right for all, not a privilege for a few,” he observes.

Advertisement

An equally strong focus of his vision is the grooming of young advocates. Chief Justice Palli expressed deep conviction that the future of the institution rests on the shoulders of the next generation of lawyers. “Young advocates are the future of the judiciary. They need to be mentored, guided and given space to grow — so that when time comes, they are prepared to carry forward the values and responsibilities of the profession,” he said.

He added that professional growth must be balanced with the development of ethical strength and a deep understanding of justice as a service to society. He also placed considerable emphasis on strengthening the subordinate judiciary, which he refers to as the backbone of the judicial structure.

Timely justice, particularly at the trial court level, Justice Palli says, is essential for sustaining public confidence.

“Delays at the grassroots level have consequences far beyond the courtroom. They affect lives, livelihoods, and most importantly, trust in the system,” he said.

He spoke with equal concern for vulnerable categories of litigants — including retired employees and widows — who often face an uphill task in securing relief in service and pension matters. “These are matters that directly impact the lives of people who are already at a stage where waiting becomes a burden. Their grievances must be resolved without delay,” he said, making it clear that compassionate efficiency will form the bedrock of his approach.

Chief Justice Palli also referred to the need to revitalise the Legal Services Authority, calling it an essential tool for advancing the judiciary’s outreach mission.

He said that the institution’s success depended on the ability to extend legal aid to those who are otherwise left out of the formal justice system. “Legal aid is a constitutional right. Strengthening this mechanism is fundamental to ensuring that justice reaches every doorstep,” he said.

Infusion of technology into the functioning of the courts is also among his key priorities. He maintains that digital systems must be adopted not as a matter of convenience, but as a serious step toward systemic reform. “Optimum use of technology can help us tackle many longstanding challenges — from pendency to transparency. It must become part of the institution’s core functioning,” he asserted.

He also offered a roadmap rooted in constitutional vision, institutional discipline, and a forward-looking judicial temperament.

"The success of the justice delivery system stems not just from its decisions, but from its openness, its ability to listen, and its resolve to impart justice where it is needed most," Justice Palli concluded.