Commuters suffer as transporters protest Smart City bus expansion in Kashmir

Public transport services were partially disrupted across the Kashmir Valley on Monday as private transporters observed a strike in protest against the proposed expansion of Smart City bus services to other districts.

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The strike, called by the All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters’ Welfare Association, led to a “chakka jam” (road blockade), leaving roads with thin traffic and causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Private buses and inter-district cabs largely remained off the roads, although auto-rickshaws and government-run buses continued to operate.

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Commuters reported facing a difficult time due to the lack of transport. “We are facing a lot of difficulties due to this ‘chakka jam’. I work in Srinagar and want to go home to Kupwara. There are no buses or cabs. Many people have been waiting for over an hour,” said a commuter, urging the government to make alternative arrangements.

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Transporters said they stayed off the roads in response to the strike call, opposing the government’s plan to expand Smart City bus services to districts such as Pulwama, Kangan and Sopore. They argue that the move would severely impact their livelihood.

“We are already earning very little in a day. If the government goes ahead with this plan, it will pose a major threat to our livelihood,” said a Srinagar-based bus owner.

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Another transporter from north Kashmir questioned the rationale behind issuing permits to private operators if the government intends to expand its own services. “My driver hardly saves Rs 300 a day. Many of us have taken bank loans. If these services are extended further, what will happen to us?” said Ali Mohammad, a bus owner.

Shabir Ahmad Matta, a transporter leader and president of the association, said the protest was also triggered by the government’s failure to engage with stakeholders. “No one is listening to our concerns. Thousands of people depend on the transport sector for their livelihood,” he said.

Matta added that the administration’s plan to introduce around 200 more Smart City buses had intensified fears among transporters. He urged the authorities to halt the proposed expansion and address their grievances.

The Smart City bus service, an eco-friendly public transport system launched in November 2023, initially introduced 100 electric buses each in Srinagar and Jammu. The government later proposed expanding the service to improve connectivity across districts, a move that has sparked ongoing opposition from private transporters.