Comparing Ladakh with Tibet was inappropriate, says Sonam Wangchuk

Two days after climate activist and Leh Apex Body(LAB) leader Sonam Wangchuk compared the situation in Ladakh with conditions inside Tibet, Wangchuk on Saturday “unequivocally, unconditionally” apologised for his remarks.

The apology came after the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) objected to Wangchuk's comments, describing the comparison as "misplaced and inaccurate".

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CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said Wangchuk's remarks did not reflect the realities in Tibet, where, according to the Tibetan administration-in-exile, people continue to face restrictions on fundamental rights, religious freedom and cultural expression.

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"The situation in Tibet cannot be equated with that of Ladakh. Tibet continues to remain under China's authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights and religious freedom, along with intensified measures aimed at erasing its distinct cultural identity," Lekshay said in a statement.

Responding to the criticism in a video message, Wangchuk said he wished to "unequivocally, unconditionally and simply apologize for this inappropriate comparison."

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"Of course, what the Tibetans have gone through in the last eight to nine decades cannot be compared to the last few years or that one day, 24th September last year. Neither was my intention to compare these two," he said.

Wangchuk said his intention was only to highlight what he described as the oppression faced by Ladakh on a particular day.

"Of course, pain is a subjective matter. To us, our pain is huge and to others, their pain may be the biggest in the world. So let's not even compare because anything may make Ladakhis feel that their pain is being belittled and it will unnecessarily create a divide between Tibetans and Ladakhis," the activist added.

Emphasising his long-standing support for the Tibetan cause, Wangchuk said: "When no one was speaking, I was the one who championed the boycott Chinese goods movement in India."

"I have been always campaigning for Bharat Ratna for His Holiness. This is just to say that you cannot doubt my intentions. My words may have been inappropriate," he said.

Wangchuk had made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Leh on the first anniversary of the violence that erupted during protests in Ladakh on September 24, 2025. During the event, he said that, in his assessment, the degree of oppression being faced by Ladakh was greater than what China was imposing on Tibet.