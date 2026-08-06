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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Complaint filed against Mehbooba over insult to national flag in Jammu

Complaint filed against Mehbooba over insult to national flag in Jammu

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:56 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. File
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A police complaint was filed in Jammu on Wednesday seeking legal action against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly dishonouring the national flag during a protest in Srinagar a day earlier, an official said.

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In the complaint filed at Pacca Danga police station, senior cardiologist and social activist Neeraj Sharma has urged the police to initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, including the registration of an FIR, the official said.

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Mehbooba, a former Chief Minister, was reportedly seen holding an inverted national flag during a sit-in outside the PDP office in Srinagar on Tuesday night to protest against the Centre’s removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status through abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August 2019.

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In his complaint, Sharma alleged that videos and photographs of the incident show Mehbooba holding the national flag with the saffron band facing downward.

“This has not only caused disrespect to the national flag but also deep emotional insult to all the nationalist individuals in the country,” the doctor said in his complaint.

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The complaint requests the police to take immediate action in accordance with the law and register an FIR after examining the matter.

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