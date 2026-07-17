DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Concerned about Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health: Omar Abdullah

Concerned about Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health: Omar Abdullah

Said humanity should take precedence over politics in the matter

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. ANI
Advertisement
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, and said humanity should take precedence over politics in the matter.
Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for the past 18 days and had lost nearly 9 kg.

Advertisement

“This is not good for his health, but it appears the government is making no effort to end the hunger strike,” Abdullah said.

Advertisement

Referring to Wangchuk’s protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, Abdullah said the cancellation of the examination had caused distress to thousands of students.

“Wangchuk is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Education Minister should either resign or be removed from office,” he said.

Advertisement

Abdullah urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with the activist and bring an end to the fast.

“Politics has its place, but there must also be room for compassion and humanity,” he said, recalling that during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement under the UPA government, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had deputed ministers to persuade the protesters to end their fast and initiate talks.

“But no attempt has been made so far to speak to Wangchuk. We do not know what the government's approach will be in the coming days, but we are certainly concerned about his health,” Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister also said that had his uncle, National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal, not passed away recently, someone from the party would have joined Wangchuk’s protest in solidarity.

“If we were not mourning our personal loss, one of us would probably have gone there to express support. But he is not on a hunger strike to hear our words; he needs an assurance from the government,” Abdullah added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts