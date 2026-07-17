Concerned about Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health: Omar Abdullah

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Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for the past 18 days and had lost nearly 9 kg.

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“This is not good for his health, but it appears the government is making no effort to end the hunger strike,” Abdullah said.

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Referring to Wangchuk’s protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, Abdullah said the cancellation of the examination had caused distress to thousands of students.

“Wangchuk is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Education Minister should either resign or be removed from office,” he said.

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Abdullah urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with the activist and bring an end to the fast.

“Politics has its place, but there must also be room for compassion and humanity,” he said, recalling that during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement under the UPA government, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had deputed ministers to persuade the protesters to end their fast and initiate talks.

“But no attempt has been made so far to speak to Wangchuk. We do not know what the government's approach will be in the coming days, but we are certainly concerned about his health,” Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister also said that had his uncle, National Conference leader Mustafa Kamal, not passed away recently, someone from the party would have joined Wangchuk’s protest in solidarity.

“If we were not mourning our personal loss, one of us would probably have gone there to express support. But he is not on a hunger strike to hear our words; he needs an assurance from the government,” Abdullah added.