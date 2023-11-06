Concerned about welfare of Divyaangs : Minister

PTI

Jammu, November 5

The Narendra Modi government initiated reforms for the welfare of the physically challenged people with sensitive concern and commitment, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. He said the Centre had taken the remarkable step of doubling the welfare support for physically challenged individuals from Rs 27,000 to Rs 54,000 to provide them with greater financial stability and support in meeting their daily needs.

“The welfare reforms of the Modi government for Divyaangs were inspired by a sensitive concern and commitment. These were in keeping with the PM’s declaration that his government would be committed to sections of society hitherto not given the deserved priority and attention by successive governments in the past,” Singh said at the Divyaang Sashaktikaran Sammelan in Reasi district here.

He also said the Central government had distributed 10 crore LPG cylinders, a momentous achievement for the Ujjwala Yojana scheme. He also highlighted construction of 12 crore toilets across the country under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

