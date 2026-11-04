Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Jammu, Madhav claimed that, having failed to challenge the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the democratic process, the Congress was now seeking to create an atmosphere of distrust and unrest in the country.

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He alleged that the Congress was using the SIR controversy to advance its political agenda rather than addressing its concerns through democratic means.

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"Congress's objective today is not to come to power through democratic means or by contesting elections. Instead, it is attempting to create disorder in the country, undermine public confidence in our democratic institutions and use unrest as a means to capture power," he said.

Referring to a recent Congress-led protest in Delhi, Madhav said that if the opposition party mobilised 50,000 people to spread what he described as "false propaganda", the BJP would reach five lakh villages and inform 100 crore voters about the truth.

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Madhav also alleged that the Congress was looking at political developments in Bangladesh and Nepal as models for bringing about a change of government in India.

"When they talk about regime change, they are not referring to democratic regime change. Their own leaders are openly talking on television and social media about bringing regime change like Bangladesh and Nepal. Their intentions are clear," he said.

The senior BJP leader further alleged that, having failed to defeat the BJP through elections, the Congress was now resorting to misinformation to create political unrest in the country.