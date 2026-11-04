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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cong trying to create anarchy to capture political power: BJP's Ram Madhav

Cong trying to create anarchy to capture political power: BJP's Ram Madhav

Criticises the Congress over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:23 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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BJP national vice president Ram Madhav addresses a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Ram Madhav on Tuesday criticised the Congress over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the party was attempting to create political instability by questioning the credibility of democratic institutions.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Jammu, Madhav claimed that, having failed to challenge the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the democratic process, the Congress was now seeking to create an atmosphere of distrust and unrest in the country.

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He alleged that the Congress was using the SIR controversy to advance its political agenda rather than addressing its concerns through democratic means.

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"Congress's objective today is not to come to power through democratic means or by contesting elections. Instead, it is attempting to create disorder in the country, undermine public confidence in our democratic institutions and use unrest as a means to capture power," he said.

Referring to a recent Congress-led protest in Delhi, Madhav said that if the opposition party mobilised 50,000 people to spread what he described as "false propaganda", the BJP would reach five lakh villages and inform 100 crore voters about the truth.

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Madhav also alleged that the Congress was looking at political developments in Bangladesh and Nepal as models for bringing about a change of government in India.

"When they talk about regime change, they are not referring to democratic regime change. Their own leaders are openly talking on television and social media about bringing regime change like Bangladesh and Nepal. Their intentions are clear," he said.

The senior BJP leader further alleged that, having failed to defeat the BJP through elections, the Congress was now resorting to misinformation to create political unrest in the country.

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