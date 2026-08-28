Cong won’t join Cabinet till statehood is granted: Karra

After days of speculation that the Congress could accept the National Conference’s (NC) offer to join the Omar Abdullah-led government, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday ruled out the party joining the Cabinet, reiterating that restoration of statehood remains a precondition for it.

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While talking to reporters in Reasi, Karra said that the NC was interested in making Congress join the Cabinet. “The Congress can’t climb down from its principled stand of restoration of statehood and other constitutional rights, which have been taken away from people, in order to join the government,” he said.

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The Congress has, since the formation of the NC-led J&K Government, maintained its stand regarding joining the government only after restoration of statehood to J&K. The party is an alliance partner of the NC.

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Karra said that there were speculations regarding the party joining the government for the past many days. “I wanted to clear the air amid these speculations. Our senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have assured us that they are with us in the fight for restoration of statehood to J&K. Why will we step back from this demand when our leaders are backing us?” questioned Karra.

He said that the Congress’ support to the NC government doesn’t mean that it would remain silent on the issues of governance and on the government fulfilling its commitments to the people. “On the issue of the power hike, the Congress has opposed burdening the common man who is already suffering. The government should come out with a comprehensive amnesty scheme for power to give relaxation to the common man,” Karra said.

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Sources in the party said that many leaders had urged the senior leadership of the Congress to rethink before accepting the offer of the NC to join the Cabinet. “The decision could have dented the image of the party before the people,” sources said.

The Cabinet expansion in J&K has been repeatedly delayed, with NC Member of Parliament Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi raising questions over it. He said that each minister has multiple portfolios, and that was hurting governance.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who is also an NC leader, told the media that he hoped that the Congress would join the Cabinet. “Since the formation of the J&K Government, we wanted our alliance partner – the Congress – to join the Cabinet, but they did not decide on the matter. We are hopeful that they will now join us,” said Choudhary.