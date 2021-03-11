Congregational prayers banned in Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 28

The fresh congregational prayer ban at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has triggered a row. Officials headed by a magistrate visited Jamia Masjid premises today and conveyed the decision banning Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida congregational prayers, the managing body of the mosque said.

Former CM Omar Abdullah said, “On one hand, the government claims the situation is normal. Why Jumat-ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr prayers have been disallowed?”

The ban is unacceptable, said People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.