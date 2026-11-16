BJP slams J-K Congress chief for remarks on SPOs' killings, demands unconditional apology

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were recovered on Thursday morning

The killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the Dachhan-Warwan area of Kishtwar district last week has triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP, after the Congress Jammu and Kashmir unit chief suggested in Srinagar that the duo may have been killed by security personnel in a case of mistaken identity.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday claimed that reports available to him suggested that the two SPOs may have been killed in a case of mistaken identity by security personnel.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand were found in a forest area in Dachhan-Warwan in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Advertisement

Karra said information received from the Congress’ Kishtwar district unit suggested that the two SPOs had gone hunting in the forest with their weapons and were allegedly shot dead by Army personnel, who mistook them for militants while they were returning.

“The incident in Kishtwar is condemnable, but many questions have been raised. I have spoken to the Congress district president in Kishtwar and gathered some details. While the matter will depend on the investigation, the reports available to me suggest that the two SPOs had gone hunting in the forest area with their guns. There were two Army pickets in the area. While going, they crossed the pickets without any problem, but while returning, the Army personnel mistook them for militants and opened fire,” Karra said.

Karra’s statement, however, triggered a counter-response from the BJP.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by Sajid Yousuf Shah, State Co-Media Incharge, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma condemned Karra’s remarks suggesting that the Army had killed the two SPOs.

Sharma said the Congress was spreading misleading information to shift the blame from terrorists to security forces.

Sharma said the two men were not out hunting but were on duty with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and travelling to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah to relieve jawans posted there.

Advertisement

“Calling two martyrs hunters is an insult to their sacrifice and to their grieving families,” he said.

Rejecting the claim of mistaken identity, Sharma said the terrorists had taken away the SPOs’ rifles, magazines and ammunition. He also claimed that Pakistani-origin armour-piercing cartridges were recovered from the spot and that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had released posters of three wanted terrorists with a reward of Rs 30 lakh.

“Does Congress want people to believe that the Indian Army killed our own policemen and then ran away with their rifles?” he asked.

Sharma said Karra had admitted to relying on “claims” and “reports” but nevertheless levelled a serious allegation against the Army before the media.

“Spreading hearsay on a terror killing is not politics, it is irresponsibility. The terrorists who killed Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand could not have asked for a better cover story than the one Congress has given them. Pakistan’s propaganda machine will now quote a Congress state president to defame the Indian Army,” he said.

The BJP has demanded that Karra withdraw his remarks and apologise to the families of the deceased, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.