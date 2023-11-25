Congress chief expresses grief

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed pain at the martyrdom of five Army personnel in Rajouri. He said the country stood united against terrorism.

“Extremely pained by the martyrdom of five Army personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Rajouri area of J&K,” he said in a post on X.

“In this hour of grief, our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. India stands united and strong against terrorism,” the party chief said.

