Congress holds dharna over MGNREGA rejig in Jammu

The Congress party on Monday held a sit-in dharna at its office here under the banners of ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ and ‘Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq’, alleging systematic weakening of the rural employment guarantee scheme and erosion of the rights of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was organised as per the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC). It was led by former ministers Yogesh Sawhney and Neeraj Kundan, and presided over by JKPCC working president and former minister Raman Bhalla.

Addressing party workers, Bhalla said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was designed to provide employment and economic security to the poorest sections of society, was being deliberately diluted.

“Delays in wage payments, reduction in workdays and lack of transparency have badly affected rural households. MGNREGA is a lifeline for the poor, and weakening it is an attack on their livelihood,” Bhalla said.

He asserted that the Congress would not remain silent spectators and would intensify its agitation until the government restores MGNREGA in its original spirit, ensures timely wage payments and provides adequate employment to the needy.

Referring to the ‘Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq’ campaign, Bhalla said it was a fight for people’s livelihood and constitutional rights. He added that the Congress would not allow any attempt to centralise powers at the cost of states and Union Territories.

“The denial of full rights to Jammu and Kashmir has created widespread resentment among the people,” he said, adding that the party would continue mass movements to mobilise public opinion against what it termed “anti-people policies”.

Former minister Yogesh Sawhney said the ‘Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq’ campaign represents a struggle for the constitutional rights and democratic dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Alleging erosion of federal principles, he said the Congress would take the movement to every section of society through peaceful and democratic protests.

Senior Congress leader Mula Ram said government policies had pushed common people, particularly rural and marginalised communities, into distress. Emphasising that MGNREGA supports lakhs of families, he said any dilution of the scheme threatened their survival.

He reaffirmed that the Congress stands firmly with the poor and would fight against all anti-people decisions both on the streets and in democratic forums.