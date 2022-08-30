Congress leader Rajani Patil reaches Jammu as 60 workers join Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 30

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Rajani Patil, and UT party chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday reached Jammu as workers resigned from the party and sided by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

On Tuesday, 60 Congressmen, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, tendered their resignation from the party and joined Azad.

As Patil reached Jammu, this group of partymen was holding a press briefing to announce their resignation.

Several senior leaders of the party have recently tendered their resignation giving a major blow to the Congress ahead of Assembly elections likely early next year.

Patil’s visit to J-K holds importance as she would be deciding the further course of action.

Sources in the party informed that a meeting in which senior leaders, including Vikar Rasool, working president Raman Bhalla among others will take place today evening in which they will decide as to how to lead the party in J&K.

Patil has also been sent to infuse confidence among the workers who are confused over the exit of their leaders in hordes.

The Congress that was taking the announcement of formation of a new party by Azad lightly is now in a fix on how to stop their leaders from leaving the grand old party.