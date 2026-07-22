Congress leaders detained outside Lok Bhavan in Jammu
Were protesting against the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party in Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra was detained along with dozens of senior party leaders and workers by police on Tuesday evening after the party staged a sit-in protest outside Lok Bhavan here.
The action followed a sit-in protest led by the Congress against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party in Delhi.
Talking to reporters, Karra alleged that the police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi on Monday reflected an “authoritarian mindset” and amounted to an assault on democratic values.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday, Karra alleged that Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders were forcibly dragged away and detained. “The fact that they were dragged away and detained is a black stain on India’s democracy,” he said.
Expressing concern over the arrests, he warned that no harm should come to the Congress leadership and criticised what he described as the Centre’s increasing use of force against political opponents.