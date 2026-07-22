DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Congress leaders detained outside Lok Bhavan in Jammu

Congress leaders detained outside Lok Bhavan in Jammu

Were protesting against the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party in Delhi

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:00 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra. FILE
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra was detained along with dozens of senior party leaders and workers by police on Tuesday evening after the party staged a sit-in protest outside Lok Bhavan here.

Advertisement

The action followed a sit-in protest led by the Congress against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party in Delhi.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters, Karra alleged that the police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi on Monday reflected an “authoritarian mindset” and amounted to an assault on democratic values.

Advertisement

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday, Karra alleged that Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders were forcibly dragged away and detained. “The fact that they were dragged away and detained is a black stain on India’s democracy,” he said.

Expressing concern over the arrests, he warned that no harm should come to the Congress leadership and criticised what he described as the Centre’s increasing use of force against political opponents.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts