Congress leaders hold meet to discuss LS poll preparations

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

A meeting of District Congress Committee, Jammu Urban, was on Wednesday held in which strategy and preparations for forthcoming Parliamentary election were discussed. The meeting was led by Congress district president urban Manmohan Singh at party office.

Singh asked the party functionaries to gear up for Lok Sabha polls as well as elections to the Jammu Municipal Corporation and J&K Assembly, whenever they are held. He said that block and ward committees would be strengthened further for the ensuing elections in the UT.

He exhorted upon block and ward presidents to convene meetings in their respective areas to make people aware about the party policies.

“We must try to win the trust and confidence of people and spread the policies and programmes of the party,” said Singh. He appealed to the party functionaries to liberally contribute in the ‘Donate for Desh’ fund launched by AICC.

