Congress MLAs demand CEC’s resignation in J&K Assembly

Soon after proceedings began, Congress members entered the well of the House carrying banners reading "Protect the vote, protect democracy" and "No democracy without fair elections."

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Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed the legislators to return to their seats and questioned how banners had been brought into the House.

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Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone demanded the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, while other party members continued raising slogans.

The Speaker reminded the protesting members that the Election Commission did not fall under the Assembly's jurisdiction and asked them not to disrupt proceedings.

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As Health Minister Sakeena Itoo was replying during Question Hour, Congress legislators again moved into the well of the House carrying banners. At this stage, Rather issued a stern warning, saying he would be compelled to take action if the protest continued.

"I will not permit it. Take your seats before I take action against you," the Speaker said.

Following his intervention, the Congress members returned to their seats, allowing Question Hour to proceed smoothly.

The protest comes amid nationwide demonstrations by the Congress over the functioning of the Election Commission. The controversy follows media reports claiming that two Election Commissioners had raised objections regarding decisions linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Commenting on the issue earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for corrective measures and remarked, "If people's trust in elections is lost, then what is left in democracy?"