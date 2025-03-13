Congress MP demands corridor to Sharda Peeth

Congress MP Vivek K Tankha on Wednesday urged the government to facilitate pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth, located across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, similar to the Kartarpur Corridor.

During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Tankha highlighted that although several promises were made to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits, the last significant effort in this regard was initiated under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s regime. He said, “They (Kashmiri Pandits) want to return, but there is a lack of security and facilities. Security should be provided to them.”

Tankha further criticised the portrayal of the situation in Kashmir in the film The Kashmir Files, stating, “We didn’t make a film, but we worked for them.”

Advertisement

The Congress MP emphasised the importance of facilitating a visit to Sharda Peeth for the people of Kashmir, suggesting that the government create a similar arrangement to the Kartarpur corridor.

“You (government) have made the Kartarpur corridor, make one for Kashmiris also,” he said, urging the authorities to take immediate action to allow pilgrimage to the revered site.