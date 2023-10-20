Congress names Karan, Soz in 22-member PCC panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Karan Singh and Saifuddin Soz have been named in a 22-member executive committee constituted by the AICC for leading the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

The Jammu and Kashmir PCC will also have five senior vice-presidents, 22 vice-presidents, one treasurer, 51 general secretaries and 62 secretaries. The Congress today also announced names of the presidents of the party units in 21 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the party said in a statement.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir