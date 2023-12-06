Congress, not INDIA has suffered defeat in Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 5

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah attributed the recent defeats in the three state Assembly elections to the failure of the Congress party, not the INDIA Alliance.

Speaking to the media during an event to mark the birth anniversary of his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Abdullah expressed his views on the election outcomes. “Defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan assembly election is a failure of Congress to some extent and not INDIA alliance,” stated Omar Abdullah.

“These elections were not contested as an alliance. They were fought separately by the parties. There were candidates from the Congress, SP, AAP, and others. So, I don’t consider it as a defeat of the INDI alliance because we didn’t contest as an alliance,” Abdullah said.

Responding to inquiries about Congress’s dissatisfaction with the election results, Abdullah remarked, “Elections are held like that—you win some, you lose some. You can’t only be satisfied with the elections that you won. You must also be ready to accept the defeat.”

Addressing the Congress party’s response to the losses, Abdullah urged them to analyse the situation instead of seeking legal recourse.

Abdullah observed that when the BJP faces defeat in state elections, they downplay its significance, stating it’s not a central election and will have no impact on parliamentary elections. However, in victory, they attribute success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government.

Reflecting on the current state elections as a potential precursor to parliamentary elections, Abdullah noted that five years ago, Congress won assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, but lost in these states during the subsequent parliamentary elections.

Hitting out at the BJP over its statement that the next chief minister of J&K will be from the saffron party, Abdullah said the party lacks courage to conduct assembly polls in the Union Territory.

“A chief minister will be elected when elections take place, there cannot be a CM without an election. The BJP is not in a mood to hold elections as they know that they will have to face heavy defeat,” he said. “They are not even ready to conduct Panchayat elections, how are they claiming about assembly polls,” the NC leader said.

He pointed to recent legislative efforts, including Home Minister Amit Shah's Bill allowing reservation for three seats, with the L-G having the authority to nominate candidates.

“To give power of nominating seats to the Lieutenant Governor is proof that BJP is aware they will not get the number, and with the help of nominated seats, they are trying to save their image,” said Abdullah.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar