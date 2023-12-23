Congress protests against suspension of MPs

Srinagar, December 22
Congress workers held a protest here on Friday against suspension of Opposition MPs from the Parliament. Scores of workers assembled at the party headquarters at the Moulana Azad Road and started protesting against the suspension of MPs.
The protestors raised slogans against the suspension and termed it a “murder of democracy”.
They tried to march towards the city centre but were stopped by the police and pushed back inside the party headquarters complex.
Speaking to reporters, district Congress president Imtiyaz Khan said it was a “dark period” for the country, and condemned the suspension.
“The suspended MPs are chosen by lakhs of people and not the BJP. Whenever we try to speak in the Parliament, they pass suspension orders. The Parliament is the highest forum in the country and they are inciting fights there.
“This is a dark period and we condemn it. We will continue our protest till the expulsion order is not revoked,” Khan said.
He said issues of people need a peaceful resolution and not dictatorship. “The Parliament has become a one-man shop. If this is not the murder of democracy, then I don’t know what is,” he added.
The protests were also held in other parts of the Union Territory, including Jammu.
