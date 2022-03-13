Congress questions admn over move to open 51 vends

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

The Congress today said the opening new 51 liquor vends in the UT was the "worst gift of saffron party”. J&K Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said when the BJP was in the Opposition, it used to raise much hue and cry over such issues, terming it a conspiracy against the Jammu youth to push them into addiction.

Sharma said the BJP needed to speak up about opening 51 new liquor shops, 45 of which are in Jammu province. "Is it not a conspiracy against youth of Jammu region,” he questioned.

He said the saffron party had opened the doors for sale of local resources and trade to outsiders at the cost of local traders. Sharma alleged that the J&K administration had allowed outsiders in mining trade, rendering locals jobless. —