Congress top brass reviews preparedness for LS polls

New Delhi, December 26

The Congress party top brass today met the party leaders from J&K to review the preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We had a detailed discussion with the Congress party leaders from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, regarding the Lok Sabha elections. The Modi Govt has left no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X after the meeting.

The post added: “Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable and indistinguishable part of India but PM Modi’s clean chit to China, post Galwan, has endangered our national security and strategic interests.”

Kharge said the Congress party was deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years.

“Congress hopes to see full statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a state at the earliest,” he added.

“People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But the Modi Govt has repeatedly deceived them,” Kharge wrote.

“People of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh want change and want their voices to be heard and they conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” the post further mentioned.

