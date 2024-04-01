Congress workers join BJP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 31

Workers from other political parties joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu on Sunday. BJP J&K general secretary Vibodh Gupta among other leaders welcomed the new entrants.

Congress workers, including Parshotam Sharma, Shankar Singh Langeh, Shamsher Singh, Anil Verma, Vikas Badyal, Akshay Kumar Sharma, Abhishek Kerni, and former government secretary Bharat Bhushan Thapa, along with others joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Gear up for polls The BJP is working tirelessly for the welfare of people irrespective of their region or religion. The new entrants should work tirelessly to ensure maximum votes for the party in the LS elections. —Priya Sethi, Senior BJP leader

Welcoming the leaders to the party fold, Vibodh stated that popular and mass leaders are joining the BJP, and the idea of a “Congress Mukt Bharat is not just a slogan but a firm determination embraced by the people of India today”.

He said the BJP would achieve historic victory in J&K in the upcoming polls. He stated “the last 10 years were just a trailer for development and the roadmap for the next 25 years has been prepared to make India Vishwa Guru”.

Senior BJP leader Priya Sethi said the BJP was working tirelessly for the welfare of the people irrespective of their region or religion. She asked the new entrants to work tirelessly in the coming days to secure the maximum votes for the BJP in the LS elections.

