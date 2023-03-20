Conman issue not intel failure: Police

Jammu, March 19
Days after the J&K administration was left red-faced for providing security cover to a conman from Gujarat who posed as a PMO official, the police today said it was not an intelligence failure but negligence by a field officer.
Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar said the police didn’t provide security cover to any person on a verbal communiqué. “It was negligence on the part of a field officer and it is being investigated. Action will be taken against the errants,” he said.
