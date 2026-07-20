DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Conserving nature spiritual duty of every citizen, says L-G Sinha

Conserving nature spiritual duty of every citizen, says L-G Sinha

Said social and religious harmony remains the cornerstone of a strong Jammu and Kashmir

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha offers prayers during the Mahayajna Dharma Sammelan in Baramulla on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said social and religious harmony remains the cornerstone of a strong Jammu and Kashmir and a developed India, while asserting that conserving nature should be regarded as the spiritual duty of every citizen.

Advertisement

Addressing an all-faith gathering at Baramulla, Sinha said India’s civilisational ethos has always emphasised reverence for nature and coexistence among communities. The ‘Interfaith Dialogue for Harmony’, organised by the Save Youth Save Future Foundation, brought together representatives from different faiths to promote peace, unity and mutual understanding.

Advertisement

Calling for greater environmental responsibility, the Lieutenant Governor said every generation has an obligation to leave the Earth in a better condition for those who follow. “Conserving nature should be our spiritual duty. Thousands of years ago, our ancestors and sages taught us to revere nature. We called rivers our mothers, regarded trees as life-givers, and worshipped the Earth as a mother-goddess in the Sanatan tradition,” he said.

Advertisement

Sinha also lauded the Save Youth Save Future Foundation for its contribution to the administration’s campaign against drug abuse, saying the organisation’s volunteers had worked selflessly to build a healthier and more secure future for the youth of the Union Territory.

“Through this campaign, we have strengthened trust within our families and institutions, reinforced the confidence of our youth in their future, and sent a message across the country that when society unites, it can overcome even the greatest challenges,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting J&K’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the Lieutenant Governor said the region has long symbolised communal harmony and peaceful coexistence, with people of different faiths living together in mutual respect.

He said the teachings of saints, Sufis and Rishis continue to inspire generations by emphasising love, compassion and unity over divisions.

Referring to the medieval mystic Lal Ded, Sinha said her teachings transcended religious boundaries and spoke directly to the human spirit. “She never judged people by their faith but sought to bring different paths of worship together,” he said.

He also recalled the message of Sheikh-ul-Alam (Nund Rishi), saying true devotion lies not in conflict or division but in compassion and service to humanity.

“The flourishing Rishi-Sufi tradition of Kashmir does not proclaim the superiority of one faith. It teaches that all religions and beliefs draw their strength from the same existence. This is our shared heritage. It belongs not only to Hindus or Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists or Christians, but to every citizen born on this sacred land. Preserving this heritage is our moral and spiritual responsibility, just as we protect our families,” he said.

Describing harmony as both a moral imperative and an engine of development, Sinha said peaceful coexistence unleashes society’s collective strength and lays the foundation for sustained economic growth and social progress.

“When people live together in peace, the energy of society becomes the greatest force for development. Harmony is not only a moral necessity but also the foundation of prosperity and a guarantee of a brighter future for coming generations,” he said.

The L-G urged people to strengthen the spirit of equal respect for all religions, promote fraternity and work collectively to eradicate poverty, social divisions and drug addiction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts