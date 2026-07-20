Conserving nature spiritual duty of every citizen, says L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said social and religious harmony remains the cornerstone of a strong Jammu and Kashmir and a developed India, while asserting that conserving nature should be regarded as the spiritual duty of every citizen.

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Addressing an all-faith gathering at Baramulla, Sinha said India’s civilisational ethos has always emphasised reverence for nature and coexistence among communities. The ‘Interfaith Dialogue for Harmony’, organised by the Save Youth Save Future Foundation, brought together representatives from different faiths to promote peace, unity and mutual understanding.

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Calling for greater environmental responsibility, the Lieutenant Governor said every generation has an obligation to leave the Earth in a better condition for those who follow. “Conserving nature should be our spiritual duty. Thousands of years ago, our ancestors and sages taught us to revere nature. We called rivers our mothers, regarded trees as life-givers, and worshipped the Earth as a mother-goddess in the Sanatan tradition,” he said.

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Sinha also lauded the Save Youth Save Future Foundation for its contribution to the administration’s campaign against drug abuse, saying the organisation’s volunteers had worked selflessly to build a healthier and more secure future for the youth of the Union Territory.

“Through this campaign, we have strengthened trust within our families and institutions, reinforced the confidence of our youth in their future, and sent a message across the country that when society unites, it can overcome even the greatest challenges,” he said.

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Highlighting J&K’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, the Lieutenant Governor said the region has long symbolised communal harmony and peaceful coexistence, with people of different faiths living together in mutual respect.

He said the teachings of saints, Sufis and Rishis continue to inspire generations by emphasising love, compassion and unity over divisions.

Referring to the medieval mystic Lal Ded, Sinha said her teachings transcended religious boundaries and spoke directly to the human spirit. “She never judged people by their faith but sought to bring different paths of worship together,” he said.

He also recalled the message of Sheikh-ul-Alam (Nund Rishi), saying true devotion lies not in conflict or division but in compassion and service to humanity.

“The flourishing Rishi-Sufi tradition of Kashmir does not proclaim the superiority of one faith. It teaches that all religions and beliefs draw their strength from the same existence. This is our shared heritage. It belongs not only to Hindus or Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists or Christians, but to every citizen born on this sacred land. Preserving this heritage is our moral and spiritual responsibility, just as we protect our families,” he said.

Describing harmony as both a moral imperative and an engine of development, Sinha said peaceful coexistence unleashes society’s collective strength and lays the foundation for sustained economic growth and social progress.

“When people live together in peace, the energy of society becomes the greatest force for development. Harmony is not only a moral necessity but also the foundation of prosperity and a guarantee of a brighter future for coming generations,” he said.

The L-G urged people to strengthen the spirit of equal respect for all religions, promote fraternity and work collectively to eradicate poverty, social divisions and drug addiction.