Constable killed in Srinagar encounter

Constable killed in Srinagar encounter

A relative mourns the death of constable Amir Hussain at the police lines in Srinagar on Tuesday. PTI

Srinagar, March 22

A police constable was killed and a terrorist injured in a shoot-out in Soura of Srinagar on Tuesday. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said the police had launched a covert operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

“The police had information that three terrorists were roaming in a car. A police team was after them and a brief encounter took place in which a terrorist sustained a bullet injury,” Kumar said. Selection grade constable Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara was critically injured. he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed. “We will soon neutralise the group,” he said, adding that the group was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Political parties condemned the killing of the cop. "We are fast turning the dignity of human lives into a statistic. And that is very dangerous," Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted. The National Conference too paid tributes to the slain cop.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the cycle of violence was despicable and served no cause. "Condemn the killing of a policeman in a brief shoot out in Srinagar today. This cycle of violence is despicable and serves no cause. It only leaves behind inevitable loss and adds to our sufferings," he tweeted.

In Shopian, the police arrested three persons for their involvement in a grenade attack. Based on a tip-off, cops picked up a suspect, identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid of Melhura, who disclosed that he had been working for an active terrorist, Basit Ahmed of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. “On his instructions, Fazil threw a grenade at the Babapora camp of the CRPF’s 178 Battalion on March 19, injuring a jawan, Amit Kumar,” the police said.

He further disclosed that he executed the attack to become eligible to join terror ranks. Fazil also named one Qaiser Zahoor Khan of Nowpora, Srinagar. Qaiser, too, was questioned and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, four grenades and 30 rounds, were seized. — PTI/IANS

Three arrested for Shopian attack

  • Fazil-bin-Rashid of Melhura, Basit Ahmed of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Qaiser Zahoor Khan have been arrested for a recent grenade attack.
  • According to cops, Fazil threw grenade at CRPF personnel on March 19 on Basit’s direction to become eligible to join a terrorist group.
  • Chinese pistols, magazines, grenades among other weapons have been seized.

Killings a challenge

Targeted killings will continue to remain a challenge for security agencies till guns & ultras are present. — Dilbag Singh, DGP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's Punjab Rajya Sabha picks

2
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

3
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

4
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

6
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

7
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

8
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

9
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

Don't Miss

View All
New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Top Stories

Punjab to regularise jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon

Punjab to regularise jobs of 35K govt staff, Bill soon

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

No Indian city meets WHO’s air quality norms, says report

India ‘shaky’ on invasion: Biden builds up pressure

India 'shaky' on Ukraine invasion: Biden builds up pressure

Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels case

Haryana CM Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels case

Cooking gas price hiked by ~50; petrol, diesel up 80 paise

Cooking gas price hiked by Rs50; petrol, diesel up 80 paise

Cities

View All

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

2 men gunned down in clash in Amritsar village

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs12.78 cr

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs100

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Panjab varsity fee hike on the cards

Trial courts can depart from normal procedure, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in Rajya Sabha

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed in Jalandhar

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected