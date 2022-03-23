Constable killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, March 22

A police constable was killed and a terrorist injured in a shoot-out in Soura of Srinagar on Tuesday. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said the police had launched a covert operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

“The police had information that three terrorists were roaming in a car. A police team was after them and a brief encounter took place in which a terrorist sustained a bullet injury,” Kumar said. Selection grade constable Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara was critically injured. he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed. “We will soon neutralise the group,” he said, adding that the group was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Political parties condemned the killing of the cop. "We are fast turning the dignity of human lives into a statistic. And that is very dangerous," Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted. The National Conference too paid tributes to the slain cop.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the cycle of violence was despicable and served no cause. "Condemn the killing of a policeman in a brief shoot out in Srinagar today. This cycle of violence is despicable and serves no cause. It only leaves behind inevitable loss and adds to our sufferings," he tweeted.

In Shopian, the police arrested three persons for their involvement in a grenade attack. Based on a tip-off, cops picked up a suspect, identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid of Melhura, who disclosed that he had been working for an active terrorist, Basit Ahmed of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. “On his instructions, Fazil threw a grenade at the Babapora camp of the CRPF’s 178 Battalion on March 19, injuring a jawan, Amit Kumar,” the police said.

He further disclosed that he executed the attack to become eligible to join terror ranks. Fazil also named one Qaiser Zahoor Khan of Nowpora, Srinagar. Qaiser, too, was questioned and incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, four grenades and 30 rounds, were seized. — PTI/IANS

