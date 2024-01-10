Contractors to face action over delay in completion of works

Our Correspondent

Jammu, Jammu 9

The Ladakh administration has asked the department concerned to initiate action against contractors for delay in completion of works. Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan, held a meeting to review the status of physical and financial achievement in ongoing works through various executing agencies at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.

The Secretary commenced the meeting by scrutinizing the progress of the library building work in Kargil and Leh. “After ascertaining the current status of the work, he showed his displeasure at the slow pace of work on the library building despite the better allocation of funds. He directed the executing agency which is PWD (R&B) to initiate action against the contractors if they don’t show progress as expected of them,” said an official spokesperson.

The Secretary directed the CPWD to expedite the tendering processes and make presentations on the completed DPRs so that the accord of administrative approval is processed in time.

#Jammu #Ladakh