Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund: L-G to people

PTI

Jammu, December 9

J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought generous contribution to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, saying “It is our collective responsibility to look after the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.” Sinha was interacting with Army veterans and office-bearers of the Sainik Welfare Department, J&K.

“…I expressed my gratitude to the martyrs and the men in uniform, who are valiantly and selflessly fighting to safeguard the country’s honour, integrity and sovereignty. In J&K, armed forces are playing a crucial role in combating terrorism to create a safe and secure environment. Citizens must contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund,” he stated on X, adding that it was citizens’ collective responsibility to look after martyrs’ families.

