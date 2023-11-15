Coops will play critical role in rural development: L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI

Jammu, November 14

Cooperatives will play an important role by spearheading rural development and developing critical infrastructure such as godowns and cold storage facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here.

Sinha launched various initiatives in the cooperative sector at the 70th all-India cooperative week celebrations across the union territory.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for their support in promoting cooperative movement in J&K. He said the clarion call of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' has revived the values and principles of cooperatives and contributing to the economic and social progress of people.

