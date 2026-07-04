DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Cop among 4 killed in two separate road accidents in J-K's Rajouri, Kishtwar

Cop among 4 killed in two separate road accidents in J-K's Rajouri, Kishtwar

Special Police Officer Shubam Kumar and his sister were travelling in a car which had a head-on collision with a bus at Bagnoti along the Jammu-Poonch National Highway

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:15 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

A Special Police Officer (SPO), his sister, and two more were killed in separate road accidents in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

SPO Shubam Kumar and his sister Rainu Choudhary were travelling in a car which had a head-on collision with a bus at Bagnoti along the Jammu-Poonch National Highway in Rajouri on Friday, the officials said.

Advertisement

Choudhary's husband Rakesh Kumar and daughter Swati Choudhary were also seriously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Advertisement

In another incident, a man and his son were killed and two persons were injured when a load carrier plunged into a deep gorge at Gulabgarh in Kishtwar district Friday.

The deceased were identified as Anurudh Singh and his son Deepak Kumar, while the injured Sapoot Singh and Ravinder Singh were admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts