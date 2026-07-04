A Special Police Officer (SPO), his sister, and two more were killed in separate road accidents in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts, officials said on Saturday.

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SPO Shubam Kumar and his sister Rainu Choudhary were travelling in a car which had a head-on collision with a bus at Bagnoti along the Jammu-Poonch National Highway in Rajouri on Friday, the officials said.

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Choudhary's husband Rakesh Kumar and daughter Swati Choudhary were also seriously injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

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In another incident, a man and his son were killed and two persons were injured when a load carrier plunged into a deep gorge at Gulabgarh in Kishtwar district Friday.

The deceased were identified as Anurudh Singh and his son Deepak Kumar, while the injured Sapoot Singh and Ravinder Singh were admitted to a hospital.