Cop dies after rifle goes off

PTI

Jammu, October 25

A police officer died after his service rifle went off inside a security installation here on Wednesday, officials said. Inspector Gurdeep Singh (48) of the 7th battalion of the J&K Armed Police received a bullet from his own service rifle inside the battalion headquarters at Channi Himmat on the outskirts of the city, the officials said. Singh was rushed to Government Medical College hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The officials said the police had started inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of the officer's death. It would be ascertained whether the rifle went off accidentally or deliberately. The body was shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, they said, adding that his family had been informed.

#Jammu