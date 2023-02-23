Cop sacked for 'unauthorised absence'

Jammu, February 22
Authorities on Wednesday terminated the services of a policeman for remaining absent from duty for more than a year in Samba district, officials said. The order to this effect was issued by Samba SSP Benam Tosh.
The Selection Grade Constable, Amar Singh, had been unauthorisedly absent from duty for one year and two months after deserting sensitive security posting at the district police lines on December 23, 2021 and continued to remain absent, officials said.
The action was initiated by the SSP in terms of J&K civil service regulations after the suspended official did not bother to report back for duties for 14 consecutive months despite several wireless signals, two attendance notices and final show-cause notice, which also got published in English and Hindi dailies.
