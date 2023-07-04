Cop shoots self

Jammu, July 3
A 23-year-old special police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Kathua district on Monday.
SPO Avinash Sharma was on sentry duty at the Sanyal border police post in Hiranagar when he shot himself in the neck around 1.45 pm. The motive behind his extreme step is not known.
