Cop ‘smuggles’ mobile into jail, suspended

PTI

Jammu, February 14

A policeman was suspended on Monday following a complaint by the Prisons' Department that claimed he was smuggling a phone inside the high-security Srinagar Central Jail, officials said. Constable Mutazir Abbass of the 6th Battalion of the J&K Armed Police was caught during an in-house surveillance initiated by the Prisons' Department last month.

Officials said Director General of Prisons B Srinivas reported the matter to the Home Department which repatriated him to his battalion before placing him under suspension and ordering a time-bound departmental inquiry against him. In an order issued by the Home Department on Monday, Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra said Abbass had been placed under suspension and an inquiry was ordered. —